Karaoke, billiards and bowling: Experience Korea in Singapore through fun activities

SINGAPORE - You've heard about K-pop, K-fashion and K-beauty. Korean culture is taking over the world and Singapore is no exception.

In recent years, however, recreational activities such as karaoke, billiards and bowling given a Korean twist have gained popularity here.

Voicebooth at The Cathay is Singapore's first coin-operated karaoke from South Korea. Also known as a noraebang, patrons pay per song here, unlike most karaoke outlets that charge by the hour.

It also features a point scoring system where customers are given a score out of 100, based on how accurate their pitch and timing is.

Owner Hwang Jong-joo told The Straits Times: "We have this advantage where people can just sing one or two songs and leave."

Fancy a game of carom billiards? Head down to Thirsty4Balls, a Korean billiards bar.

A game involves only four balls and is played on a pocketless table.

The player who hits two same-coloured balls in a single shot scores a point. The first to reach a certain number of points wins.

"It's a place where people come to destress after studying or working," said Mr Hwang, who also owns Thirsty4Balls, located in the same mall. Ninety per cent of its customers are South Koreans.

For those who want it all, check out K Bowling Club at 313 @ Somerset.

The bowling alley has a bar, an arcade and other activities such as pool, darts and karaoke under one roof.

Ride on the Hallyu, or Korean wave, and explore these spots on your next day out.

Voicebooth

2 Handy Rd, #03-14/15/16 The Cathay, Singapore 229233

Thirsty4Balls

2 Handy Rd, #04-12/13/14/15/16/17 The Cathay, Singapore 229233

K Bowling Club

313 Orchard Rd, #03 - 27, Singapore 238895