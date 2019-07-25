Hangout with ST: What to do if a fire breaks out at home, and things to know about fertility

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the publication's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format and is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

In this week's episode, they will talk about what to do when a fire breaks out at home with a consultant from the Fire Prevention Centre Singapore.

Following the news that the number of babies born here last year fell to an eight-year low, an obstetrician and gynaecologist from Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital will talk about fertility, what couples can do to increase their chances of getting pregnant, and how certain modern lifestyle habits affect one's fertility.

Lastly, the two hosts will talk about which of the 11 movies from Marvel's latest line-up they are most looking forward to, and the controversy surrounding The Mandarin character in the upcoming movie Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include raising awareness about fostering in Singapore and what it entails; what first-time parents should look out for when engaging infantcare services; career tips for job seekers; the pros and cons of having inward-facing cameras in taxis and private-hire cars; what more can be done to educate people about sexual misconduct; and the misconceptions stay-at-home dads face.