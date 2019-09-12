Hangout with ST: National diver Jonathan Chan, and the viral BMT recruit picture

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the publication's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format which focuses on what's trending in Singapore and around the world.

This week's episode is helmed by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Alyssa Woo.

In this episode, they talk to Jonathan Chan, the first Singaporean diver and Singapore's first confirmed participant in the 2020 summer Olympic games in Tokyo, Japan.

They also share their favourite memes that came from the viral picture of a recruit named Imran at his BMT rifle presentation ceremony.

Fellow ST multimedia journalist Renee Poh also comes on the show to talk about her women's bootcamp experience at Maju Camp. She is joined by her section mates Lee Hui Ting, Cheryl Lim and Lorraine Keong.

Lastly, in a new segment called #PositiveVibes, the hosts talk about the Singapore football team Lions' win over Palestine, which puts them at the top of their World Cup qualifying group.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include talking to two full-time Singapore cosplayers Rea Kami and Kiyo about their work; the couple who welcomed their seventh child on National Day; raising awareness about fostering in Singapore and what it entails; and what first-time parents should look out for when engaging infant-care services.