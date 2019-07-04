Hangout with ST: Inward-facing cameras and your privacy and exercising regardless of ability

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format and is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

In this week's episode, they will talk about the pros and cons of having inward-facing cameras in taxis and private-hire cars, and talk to inclusive running club Runninghour, and its objective to help keep people with special needs active.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include what first-time parents should look out for when engaging infant care services; career tips for job seekers; the dates-for-hire company Maybe Asia; what more can be done to educate people about sexual misconduct; and the misconceptions stay-at-home dads face.