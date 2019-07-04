Hangout with ST: Inward-facing cameras and your privacy and exercising regardless of ability

In this week's episode, multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman will talk about the pros and cons of having inward-facing cameras in taxis and private-hire cars, and talk to inclusive running club Runninghour.
SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format and is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

In this week's episode, they will talk about the pros and cons of having inward-facing cameras in taxis and private-hire cars, and talk to inclusive running club Runninghour, and its objective to help keep people with special needs active.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include what first-time parents should look out for when engaging infant care services; career tips for job seekers; the dates-for-hire company Maybe Asia; what more can be done to educate people about sexual misconduct; and the misconceptions stay-at-home dads face.

