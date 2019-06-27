Hangout with ST: How to spot deepfake videos and career tips for job seekers

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format and is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

In this week's episode, they will talk about deepfake videos and how to spot them with tech artist Eugene Soh, the founder of Dude Studios and Mind Palace.

They will also glean career and resume tips from Mr Joshua Yim, the chief executive officer of human resource consultancy Achieve Group.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include what first-time parents should look out for when engaging infant care services; the Hari Raya short film by national water agency PUB; the dates-for-hire company Maybe Asia; what Singaporean youth think about job satisfaction and further studies; what more can be done to educate people about sexual misconduct; and the misconceptions stay-at-home dads face.