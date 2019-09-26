Hangout with ST: Gifted programmes for pre-school and climate change activist Greta Thunberg

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the publication's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format which focuses on what's trending in Singapore and around the world.

This week's episode is helmed by multimedia journalists Hairianto Diman and Alyssa Woo.

In this episode, they discuss the emergence of gifted programmes for pre-schoolers and whether it's a good idea with a pre-school educator and a development psychology professor from the National University of Singapore.

They also discuss the best ways to lend a helping hand to others in need, after ST readers offer aid to a cabby who caused an accident at a Queensway traffic junction in March.

For the #PositiveVibes segment, the hosts talk about climate change activist Greta Thunberg's impassioned speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit which was held in New York from Sept 21 to 23.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include talking to two full-time Singapore cosplayers Rea Kami and Kiyo about their work; humourous haze memes; an interview with Hollywood star Jacob Batalan; and deputy tech editor Trevor Tan sharing his opinions on the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max.