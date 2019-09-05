Hangout with ST: Full-time cosplayers and a social enterprise helping people with disabilities

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the publication's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format which focuses on what's trending in Singapore and around the world.

This week's episode is helmed by multimedia journalists Hairianto Diman and Alyssa Woo.

In this episode, they talk to two full-time Singapore cosplayers, Rea Kami and Vanessa, on how they got started with cosplay and some misconceptions about it.

For the second segment, they speak with Kevin Wee, who is the founder of social enterprise Rebound with Resilience, which helps provide employment opportunities to people with disabilities.

Lastly, in a new segment called #PositiveVibes, the hosts highlight the bravery and selfless act of 15-year-old Diniy Quuratuaini, who rendered first-aid assistance to a traffic accident victim.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include the couple who welcomed their 7th child on National Day; raising awareness about fostering in Singapore and what it entails; what first-time parents should look out for when engaging infant-care services; career tips for job seekers; the pros and cons of having inward-facing cameras in taxis and private-hire cars; and the misconceptions stay-at-home dads face.