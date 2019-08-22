Hangout with ST: From vegetable seller to beauty queen, and the effects of vaping

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the publication's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format which focuses on what's trending in Singapore and around the world.

It is helmed by multimedia journalists Hairianto Diman and Alyssa Woo.

In this episode, they talk to Mrs Singapore Universe winner Li Minhua, who runs a vegetable wholesale and import business. She is joined by the managing director of EMR Marketing Singapore, the organiser of the beauty pageant.

For the second segment, the Hangout with ST hosts talk to Dr Steve Yang, a respiratory doctor from Mount Elizabeth Hospital, about the health effects of nicotine, and the link between respiratory problems and using e-vaporisers and e-cigarettes.

Lastly, in a new segment featuring a feel-good story of the week, the two hosts talk about how Singaporean rock climber Chua Chee Beng defied all odds and walked again despite being told he would be wheelchair-bound for life after a fall.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include the National Day edition of Hangout with ST; raising awareness about fostering in Singapore and what it entails; what first-time parents should look out for when engaging infant-care services; career tips for job seekers; the pros and cons of having inward-facing cameras in taxis and private-hire cars; what more can be done to educate people about sexual misconduct; and the misconceptions stay-at-home dads face.