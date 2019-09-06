Grains of success: Building sandcastles for a living

SINGAPORE - His art has won him fans from around the world, but Tan Joo Heng's early years were not easy.

In school, he struggled with his studies, and it took him eight years to finish his primary school education instead of the usual six. Unable to qualify for secondary school, he enrolled in a vocational institute to study metal machining.

He also had difficulty with reading and maths, and had a poor memory.

Eventually, he was diagnosed with dyslexia.

"I was quite happy to find out that I am dyslexic," said the 46-year-old with a grin.

"I finally had an explanation. It meant that I was not stupid, it just meant that I learn differently," he explained.

To date, the artist who is known internationally as JOOheng Tan still gets confused with numbers and some words.

Fast forward to today and Mr Tan is Singapore's top sand sculptor. Well-known within international sand sculpting circles, he has won 13 first prizes in competitions around the world since 2000.

Growing up, Mr Tan loved sketching on the sandy ground outside his home. He doodled constantly and filled up all the empty space in his textbooks. When he ran out of spaces to draw, he would draw on the walls of his kampung home.

After national service, he enrolled in Lasalle College of the Arts' associate diploma programme, which took in non O-level students who showed potential in the arts.

But his parents did not see the potential in an arts education and wanted him to take over the family fishmonger business.

Mr Tan decided to follow his heart and continued with his design studies, coaching badminton part-time to earn some money.

In 1997, a lecturer invited the class to try sand sculpting, and Mr Tan was the only one who showed up. That one lesson changed his life.

He was immediately drawn to the medium.

"Sand is incredible, it is like powder, yet it can become a very big sculpture," he said.

"I love sand sculptures because I can change the same pile of sand to any shape I want. It is so eco-friendly, it comes from nature and goes back to nature. We use sea water for compacting, so there is also no water wastage," Mr Tan enthused.

While the nature of sand sculpting means unprotected sculptures can disintegrate after two weeks, Mr Tan has no regrets about his short-lived creations.

"Nothing in this world is forever, I don't feel sad when my sand sculptures fall and collapse. That's how I learn from my mistakes. I can create again," he added.

In 1999, his sculpture on Sentosa titled Singapore The Cosmopolis - a 7.5 metre-tall diorama incorporating local icons like the Merlion and the MRT - was spotted by Mr Gerry Kirk, the president of the World Sand Sculpting Academy. Mr Kirk invited him to participate in a competition in China later that year.

A year later in 2000, during Mr Tan's second foray into competitive sand sculpting,he beat many experienced sculptors to clinch first prize in the International Singles Master Sand Sculpting Competition held in the Netherlands.

"I never dreamed of receiving a prize," Mr Tan recalled. "I was happy enough to be in Europe for the first time".

Mr Tan went on to win over 50 awards in 70 cities around the world. His willingness to experiment also led to the prestigious Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2012 in collaboration with MullenLowe Singapore's campaign for the Unilever detergent franchise "Dirt is Good".

While he is well-known among sand sculpting enthusiasts in Europe, he remains relatively unknown in Singapore.

Some still ask if he gets paid for "playing" with sand.

"I won't get rich, but I can survive in Singapore," Mr Tan says.

He declines to give details but he let on that he can earn four to five-figure sums from his projects, depending on their scale and complexity.

Mr Tan is passionate to a fault about sand sculpting. This is his third year in a row as creative director of the Sentosa Sandsation event.

With his team of international sand sculptors, Mr Tan has curated a series of breathtaking dioramas based on this year's theme - Star Wars.

He also organises free sand sculpting workshops and hopes to showcase the possibilities of the medium.

"I feel that we have a lack of fine arts education in Singapore. By using sand to create fine art, I hope that someone will be as crazy as me, and fall in love with sand."

Urging Singaporeans who are usually too shy to play with sand, he encourages them to try the workshops with an open mind: "Sand sculpting is not just for kids!"

The Sentosa Sensation 2019: Star Wars Edition runs from 10am to 8.30pm daily till Sep 15, at Siloso Beach, Sentosa. Also on showcase are 14 competition entries from international sand sculptors. Free sand sculpting workshops are available three times daily at 11am, 2pm and 5pm till Sept 14, and 11am, 1pm and 5pm on Sept 15.