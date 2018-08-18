Ensuring readers get news fresh off the press in morning

Those who work the graveyard shift toil through the night, finishing only in the early hours of the next day.

It is no different for the staff at Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) printing facility, who adhere to a tight deadline so that readers can get the news fresh off the press.

Among them is senior production manager K. Seharan, whose 12-hour days start at 5.30pm.

The 53-year-old said good-naturedly: "Well, we have to make sacrifices in that we have to adjust our sleeping time... But now, we are seasoned players, so we have become used to it."

The printing facility in Jurong handles 12 titles, including The Straits Times.

The newspapers are received digitally. Each page is then etched onto a metal sheet.

There can be up to four metal sheets for each page, depending on the page design. This is because the paper is printed in four colours - cyan, magenta, yellow and black.

Although everything is automated, mistakes can happen sometimes. The plates may be placed wrongly or the printer may have run out of a certain ink colour.

"For instance, when you start printing, and a face turns out cyan, like the Incredible Hulk," said Mr Seharan, referring to the Marvel Comics character.

"Then you know something is wrong. So you stop the press and you correct the plate."

While the papers pass through many hands who check each page to ensure the highest print quality, the father of two has an extra two pairs of eyes at home to look out for mistakes - his 14-year-old son and 24-year-old daughter.

He quipped: "My children will look at the paper every day. And if they find anything wrong, if there is a defect, well, they will say 'What did you print? Old man, what did you print?'"

In video miniseries Before 10am, OurSTories talks to Singaporeans who work behind the scenes in the early hours of the morning to ensure everything is ready for customers well before 10am.