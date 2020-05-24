Coronavirus: Soundscapes of Singapore under shutdown

Since circuit breaker measures kicked in on April 7, the hustle and bustle of everyday life has given way to a newfound tranquility. The Straits Times traversed the island to capture the sights and sounds of a city under shutdown.
SINGAPORE - The hustle and bustle of city life has given way to a new-found tranquility.

Since circuit breaker measures kicked in on April 7, streets have emptied out, malls are deserted and crowds have diminished.

Ridership on trains has fallen by 80 per cent since the coronavirus outbreak started in late January. The drop was four times that of the severe acute respiratory syndrome crisis, which saw demand fall by only 20 per cent when the outbreak was at its worst.

But beneath the silence, life goes on.

The Straits Times videographers Samuel Ruby Rianto and Jamie Koh spent three days capturing the sights and sounds of the island.

