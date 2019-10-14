Aly Says: How eco-friendly are your metal straws and tote bags?

The hot topic of climate change made headlines again thanks in part to Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

The 16-year-old gave an impassioned speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in September and subsequently became the face of the worldwide Climate Strike protests.

In Singapore, many of us are already trying to do our part in the fight against climate change and to be sustainable - such as saying no to plastic bags and straws, and trying to use recyclable cups and bowls instead of single-use paper or plastic.

With so many 'green' alternatives to choose from, which is the best choice to make? And how 'green' are these alternatives?