Ah Boy Don't Play Pray Episode 5: The City God who doesn't sleep

The City God in Taoism, Cheng Huang, is a deity believed to protect the people and affairs of a particular Chinese city. He is also known as the god presiding over the netherworld in that city, a position equivalent to local officials in ancient times. Each city would have a different Cheng Huang protecting his territory.

The literal definition of Cheng Huang in Mandarin is "god of the walls and trenches" - referencing the deity's ability to provide divine protection to a city's physical defences.

In this episode of Ah Boy Don't Play Pray, Ah Boy learns about Cheng Huang, who "loses sleep" over his job, as he works day and night to protect the city and ensure social justice.

Ah Boy is an original character created by zaobao.sg and made popular by his light-hearted and educational introduction of the Chinese culture. In this series, he explores the significance of gods and deities in Chinese tradition.

About Ah Boy Don't Play Pray:

Ah Boy Don't Play Pray（Ah Boy 封神榜）is a video series produced by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), as part of the third season of SPH's Public Service Broadcast content.

In this 5-part Mandarin animation series, Ah Boy together with his family and friends travel back in time and into a world of mythology, exploring the significance of gods and deities in Chinese traditions, and how Chinese culture evolved around these beliefs.

Ah Boy Don't Play Pray is also available on the zaobao.sg website and mobile app. All episodes come with Chinese and English subtitles.