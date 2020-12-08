Ah Boy Don't Play Pray Episode 4: Lord Wenchang - The Students' Idol

Lord Wenchang (文昌帝君) is considered to be the patron god of scholars.

Since ancient times, students have been paying homage to Lord Wenchang, praying for their examinations to go smoothly and for good results.

How did this deity come about? Why do devotees bring spring onions and coriander as offerings?



Learn more about Lord Wen Chang with Ah Boy and family in this latest episode of Ah Boy Don't Play Pray.

Ah Boy is an original character created by zaobao.sg and made popular by his light-hearted and educational introduction of the Chinese culture. In this series, he explores the significance of gods and deities in Chinese tradition.

About Ah Boy Don't Play Pray:

Ah Boy Don't Play Pray (Ah Boy 封神榜) is a video series produced by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), as part of the third season of SPH's Public Service Broadcast content.

In this 5-part Mandarin animation series, Ah Boy together with his family and friends travel back in time and into a world of mythology, exploring the significance of gods and deities in Chinese traditions, and how Chinese culture evolved around these beliefs.

Ah Boy Don't Play Pray is also available on the zaobao.sg website and mobile app. All episodes come with Chinese and English subtitles.