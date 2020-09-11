Ah Boy Don’t Play Pray Episode 1: The Sea Goddess 'Ma Zor' at work

The Chinese Sea Goddess Mazu, also known as “Ma Zor'', is said to be the protector of the sea in myths and legends. She is one of the most popular goddesses in traditional Chinese religion, especially in South-east Asian cities.

In this episode of Ah Boy Don’t Play Pray, Ah Boy learns that Mazu was a capable young woman named Lin Mo Niang, born in Fujian, China. She is said to be kind and benevolent, but as a human, she did not possess any superpowers.

That made Ah Boy really curious about how Mazu evolved to be the powerful goddess described in the legends.

This episode tells the story of how Mazu transformed from a minor regional deity worshiped by fishermen and sailors along the south-eastern coast of China to a major goddess whose beliefs spread to South-east Asia, and eventually the rest of the world.

Join Ah Boy on this learning journey to know more about the “multi-functional” goddess Mazu!

Ah Boy is an original character created by zaobao.sg and made popular by his light-hearted and educational introduction of the Chinese culture. In this series, he explores the significance of gods and deities in Chinese tradition.

About "Ah Boy Don’t Play Pray":

"Ah Boy Don’t Play Pray"（Ah Boy 封神榜）is a video series produced by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), as part of the third season of SPH's Public Service Broadcast content.

In this five-part Mandarin animation series, Ah Boy, together with his family and friends, travels back in time to a world of mythology, exploring the significance of gods and deities in Chinese traditions, and how Chinese culture evolved around these beliefs.

"Ah Boy Don‘t Play Pray’" is also available on the zaobao.sg website and mobile app. All episodes come with Chinese and English subtitles.