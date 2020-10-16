TOP STORIES

Biden and Trump return to campaign trail after duelling town halls

Trump will travel to Florida and Georgia, while Biden will visit two cities in Michigan.

America careening towards a fork in the road

It faces a test of its democratic traditions and institutions, and of American exceptionalism itself.

From interruptions to insults: 5 takeaways from first US presidential debate

The debate at times descended into name-calling and insult-hurling.

Debate acrimony reflects dangerously deep divide

Early impressions were that challenger Joe Biden came out looking better than US President Donald Trump.

US V-P debate civil and robust, but unlikely to change minds

Viewers will not vote based on presidential candidates' running mates, said analysts.

Trump's Covid-19 infection a double-edged sword

Two-thirds of Singaporeans favour Joe Biden as next US president: Survey

Worries over white militia groups in hotly contested election

MORE

SPECIAL REPORT

US presidential election: Twists and turns on the way to the White House

Can Trump confound the pundits again and secure a second term?

US presidential election 2020: To some, Trump is making China great again

Chinese netizens are fond of coming up with nicknames for well-known personalities, and US presidents are not spared.

Trump campaign forges ahead as Covid pandemic looms larger

Takeaways from the Pence-Harris vice-presidential debate

VIEWS

Benjamin Kang Lim
 What China fears about Nov 3

Bilahari Kausikan
 Will US foreign policy change after the November polls?

Vikram Khanna
 'Bidenomics' will be a net plus for Asia

Kishore Mahbubani
 Can America escape plutocracy?

Steven R. Okun and Thurgood Marshall Jr For The Straits Times
 Wind in Biden's sails as Nov 3 draws near

Madeleine Albright
 Trump must not be how American democracy dies

VIDEOS

  • America in Crisis | Asian Insider EP 32 | The Straits Times

ST Asian Insider video: America in crisis

Kamala Harris gets chance to quiz Trump's Supreme Court nominee Barrett

  • VP Nominee Kamala Harris: a Balanced Democratic Ticket | US Politics :60 | GZERO Media

GZERO VIDEO: US vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris a 'safe pick'

LATEST

Trump gaffe demotes France's Macron

10 hours ago

Trump blasts Michigan governor Whitmer; crowd chants ‘lock her up’

11 hours ago

A few keystrokes summoned US armed vigilantes

Oct 18, 2020, 5:00 am

Biden outdoes Trump in TV ratings for town halls

Oct 18, 2020, 5:00 am

Biden outdoes Trump in TV ratings for town halls

Oct 18, 2020, 5:00 am

Lock up Bidens, Trump urges at rally as he trails in polls

Oct 18, 2020, 5:00 am

Fast rise and fall of Kenosha Guard reflect spirit of armed vigilantism in US

Oct 17, 2020, 3:38 pm

'Lock up the Bidens,' Trump says at Georgia campaign rally

Oct 17, 2020, 11:47 am