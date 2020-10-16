TOP STORIES
Trump will travel to Florida and Georgia, while Biden will visit two cities in Michigan.
It faces a test of its democratic traditions and institutions, and of American exceptionalism itself.
The debate at times descended into name-calling and insult-hurling.
Early impressions were that challenger Joe Biden came out looking better than US President Donald Trump.
Viewers will not vote based on presidential candidates' running mates, said analysts.
SPECIAL REPORT
Can Trump confound the pundits again and secure a second term?
Chinese netizens are fond of coming up with nicknames for well-known personalities, and US presidents are not spared.