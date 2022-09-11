Value finds at OG Orchard Point's moving-out sale

Fashionistas may sniff at OG Department Stores, but aunties swear by this chain which has weathered all sorts of fickle fads in this age of online shopping. It may not be glamorous, but OG has a keen sense of what aunties want. It was one of the first shops to bring in Happycall pans when the South Korean cookware became an online hit with Singaporean cooks in the early 2010s.

OG has realised that the auntie demographic possesses major spending power: The aunties buy for the family and the home. Hence, the somewhat schizophrenic nature of the merchandise which careens happily from fashion to health supplements to cookware.

There is a moving-out sale at its Orchard Point outlet, which is scheduled to close next month after 18 years of operations. Here are some choice picks.

AKEMI BED LINEN (FROM $19 TO $69)

This Japanese-sounding brand is actually a Malaysian company. But its bed linen is well-designed and produced. The tencel sheets are especially comfortable, especially in Singapore's humid weather, and the sets are going for a song here. Look out, too, for the mattress protectors, priced from $33.

DANIEL HECHTER DOCUMENT BAG ($199)

This smart leather bag from French label Daniel Hechter is sleek but roomy. The fact that it has no logo splashed all over is a plus. And it has been marked down from $429.

COOKCELL PANS (FROM $113)

This South Korean brand produces woks and pans that combine stainless steel and non-stick technologies. As the owner of two Cookcell pans, I can attest to their usefulness. The non-stick surface is easy to clean and amazingly resistant to nicks, a common issue with non-stick cookware. The 26cm saute pan ($113, marked down from $208) is just right for cooking family-size curries and stews.

ZEBRA POTS (FROM $39.90)

Before brands like WMF and Zwilling muscled into Singapore kitchens, the go-to brand for earlier generations of home cooks was the Thailand-made Zebra. The brand is still going strong with its sturdily-made pots in various useful sizes, with the old-fashioned plastic "ear" handles. They are heat-resistant, unlike more expensive brands with sleekly impractical all-steel handles. It is a sign of the times that Zebra now produces these all-steel options too, but at a more affordable price.

Check out the brand's hardy tiffin carriers too. They come in two-, three-and four-tiered options.

MIS ZAPATOS CONVERTIBLE BAG ($109)

Japanese brand mis zapatos has its brand name embroidered fairly conspicuously on its products. Its funky bags are known for featuring legs and shoes. There is a cute Singapore edition with kueh-print pants and blingy sneakers. The bag is roomy enough to fit a laptop plus everyday essentials, and can be converted from a carry bag to a sling bag to a backpack. There is a 20 per cent discount off the price tag.

I-SHANGHAI CHEONGSAM (FROM $139) AND NISHIMATSUYA BY HIS KIMONOS ($20)

OG began life as Ocean Garments, so it is no surprise that the fashion floor offers not just international brands, but also its own labels.

Savvy shoppers have long known that OG can be an unexpected treasure trove for ready-to-wear options. Long before hipster labels were remaking cheongsam and batik pieces, OG was offering deconstructed cheongsam and updated batikwear.

I-Shanghai, placed next to OG's wedding shop, is evidently targeted at the bridal market. Red is the predominant colour scheme and lace and brocade erupt from the racks.

With the additional 20 per cent discount, this is a chance for brides and the mothers of the bride to snag a dress at a reasonable price.

Mothers might also want to zoom in on the cute little kimonos for children by Japanese label Nishimatsuya. They are marked down from $67.