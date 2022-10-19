US security strategy will raise tensions

The Biden administration's long-awaited National Security Strategy is finally out. It is crafted from a position of relative strength: the United States' network of alliances and partnerships has been indisputably strengthened in Europe; in Asia, new forms of cooperation are taking place through mechanisms such as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue and Aukus - short for Australia, the United Kingdom and the US. Nato is stronger and bigger, and allies with economic muscle like Germany and Japan are committed to raising their defence spending. As the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris team sees it, this is nothing short of a "contest for the future of the world" and all hands are required on deck.

Framed thus, it is not difficult to see that a period of enhanced future tension awaits the world, as the US and its allies confront China and Russia. In Russia's case, Washington's strategy openly talks of "constraining" the nation while the China rivalry is still framed as "competition". The order of priorities for the Biden White House has apparently been rearranged. On the campaign trail, then candidate Biden tended to place Russia ahead of China while listing America's strategic challenges. Today, as president, his administration declares that the "military will act urgently" to sustain and strengthen deterrence, with China as its pacing challenge. The US also will enhance its already huge defence industrial base.