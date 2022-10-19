US says China taking more aggressive stance under Xi

SAN FRANCISCO - The United States said President Xi Jinping was leading China in a more "aggressive" direction, but renewed eagerness to cooperate on shared interests as he prepares for a historic third term.

Mr Xi on Sunday hailed his own response on Covid-19 and corruption as he launched a Communist Party Congress that is set to give him another five years at the helm of the nation of 1.4 billion people.

"We've seen a very different China emerge in recent years under Xi Jinping's leadership," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday.

"It is more repressive at home; it's more aggressive abroad. And in many instances that poses a challenge to our own interests as well as to our own values," he told a forum at Stanford University with former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice.

But Mr Blinken said that the relationship between the world's two largest economies should not be reduced to a "bumper sticker".

He added that the world "fundamentally expects" the two powers to work together on climate change, global health and possibly narcotics trafficking.

"We know we're not going to be able to deal with climate as we should if China is not part of the picture," he said.

Beijing "just has to be responsive to demand signals that it's getting from countries around the world to be a positive actor, not a negative actor, on issues that concern them", he added.

Global problems "are a lot harder to solve if the United States and China are not actually engaged", Mr Blinken said.

At the same forum, he also said Beijing's approach to Taiwan has changed in recent years.

Mr Blinken said China had made a "fundamental decision that the status quo was no longer acceptable, and that Beijing was determined to pursue reunification on a much faster timeline".

"If peaceful means didn't work, then it would employ coercive means," he added.

"And possibly, if coercive means don't work, then maybe forceful means to achieve its objectives. And that is what is profoundly disrupting the status quo and creating tremendous tensions."

Although Biden administration officials have regularly accused China of eroding the balance of power in the Taiwan Strait, comments about Beijing's intentions with regard to an invasion are less common.

Observers are highly sensitive to any remarks that might provide insights into how senior officials in Beijing or Washington view the potential for war over Taiwan - an event that would have enormous geopolitical and economic consequences, particularly given President Joe Biden's repeated pledges that the US would help defend the island.

The State Department did not respond to a question on Monday about whether Mr Blinken's comments reflected any formal assessment that China has moved up its agenda for taking Taiwan.

Mr Xi is widely expected to meet Mr Biden on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit next month in Bali, their first meeting since the two became their countries' top leaders.

AFP, BLOOMBERG