Teen, 14, and man accused of robbery using 'gun lighter'

Armed with a lighter shaped as a gun, a teenager and a man allegedly entered a barber shop in Katong Shopping Centre last Friday and robbed a victim of $900.

The duo, who were later allegedly involved in a case of theft in dwelling, were arrested within 24 hours of their first offence, and were charged with robbery on Monday.

The man involved in the incident is Ho Heen Seng, 36, a Malaysian national.

The teenager, a 14-year-old boy, cannot be named as those below 18 are covered under the Children and Young Persons Act.

The police said they were alerted to the robbery at 865 Mountbatten Road, the address for Katong Shopping Centre, at about 10pm last Friday.

After threatening the 71-year-old victim with the gun-shaped lighter, the man and teenager allegedly restrained him and took the cash.

The police said no one was injured and the duo fled the scene with the money after the victim shouted for help and the lighter was left behind.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department and Bedok Police Division were activated.

With help from closed-circuit television (CCTV) and police cameras, the pair were identified and arrested within 24 hours of the incident.

Cash was recovered from them and seized.

Investigations revealed they were also allegedly involved in the theft in dwelling case along Sims Place last Saturday at about 12.30am, during which a 40-year-old woman was said to have lost two watches, a necklace and a bag.

A necklace was recovered and seized from a 31-year-old woman and she was arrested for dishonestly receiving stolen property.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Justin Wong Xing Shun, commander of Bedok Police division, said: "CCTV cameras, together with assistance from the community and good detective work, allowed the police to solve the case within 24 hours."

If found guilty of committing robbery after 7pm and before 7am, the accused can each be jailed between three and 14 years, and Ho can be caned up to 12 strokes.

Those convicted of theft in dwelling can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

Those convicted of dishonestly receiving stolen property can be jailed for up to five years, fined or both.