Suspect in murder of veteran Philippine broadcaster surrenders

MANILA - The gunman who killed a veteran radio broadcaster in the Philippines has surrendered to the authorities, admitting he was part of a gun-for-hire team ordered to kill Mr Percival Mabasa.

Mr Mabasa was known for his fiery commentaries against former president Rodrigo Duterte, and was also critical of policies and officials under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. He was killed on Oct 4 by gunmen in front of his gated community in Las Pinas City.

Joel Estorial, 39, was presented to the media by Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos and the police on Tuesday, a day after he turned himself in, according to the police.

But the victim's brother Roy Mabasa, also a journalist, later told reporters the authorities had already informed him on Friday about the surrender.

Estorial claimed that someone from the New Bilibid Prison, the country's maximum security jail in Muntinlupa City, had ordered him and four others to kill Mr Mabasa. It is unclear if this person was a civilian or an inmate.

The authorities have identified at least three other suspects who remain at large: brothers Edmon and Israel Dimaculangan, and someone known as "Orly".

Estorial said their gun-for-hire group received a total of 550,000 pesos (S$13,000) for killing Mr Mabasa, with 140,000 pesos deposited in his bank account.

An emotional Estorial said he surrendered out of guilt and fear, after the authorities extracted his photo from enhanced CCTV footage and released it to the public. He sought forgiveness from Mr Mabasa's family. "We were told that whoever will be closest to Percy will be the one to shoot him. I just happened to be that guy. They said if I don't shoot him, they would kill me instead," said Estorial. "I am so sorry. I didn't want to do it."

Mr Roy Mabasa doubts Estorial is the gunman, as he supposedly does not look like the suspect in the CCTV footage.

"I hope the police would look into this closely... If we arrest the wrong gunman, it won't lead us to the actual mastermind," he said.

The bounty for the killers of Mr Mabasa, locally known as Percy Lapid, has reached 6.5 million pesos. His death drew widespread condemnation and once again put the spotlight on reporters' safety in the Philippines, deemed one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines welcomed Estorial's surrender, hopeful that it would eventually lead to the mastermind's arrest.

"Accountability in this case will help chip away at the culture of impunity around journalist killings that media, civil society and government agencies have been working to change," it said.