Sri Lankan protesters despair over election result

COLOMBO • A sullen crowd reacted to the election of Sri Lanka's new president with disappointment yesterday, near the protest camp where they had celebrated chasing his predecessor into exile last week.

Around 200 people gathered under a sweltering morning sun to watch the contest outside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, one of several government buildings stormed by protesters earlier this month.

Some, sitting on the steps of the sandstone building, closed their eyes and clasped their hands in prayer as the ballot stretched into its second hour.

But shortly after noon, word quickly spread among the thinning crowd that Parliament had elected Mr Ranil Wickremesinghe - a man now feared to be preparing a crackdown on their movement.

"We are disappointed, but not surprised," said Mr Nuzly Hameem, a civil engineer and activist volunteering at the patchwork tent network that had sprung up around the secretariat in April, at the beginning of the campaign to oust departed president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Mr Hameem said his peers had hoped for more from their politicians and would now need to reconsider their strategy, with many exhausted.

Feelings of burnout have been heightened by despair over yesterday's result.

"We lost - the whole country lost," said Ms Damitha Abeyrathne, a prominent Sri Lankan actress who has been a regular fixture at the protest site in recent months.

Mr Wickremesinghe became acting president last week after his predecessor fled the country.

On July 9, demonstrations reached a boiling point when protesters took over the presidential mansion.

The president fled with his wife to the Maldives and then to Singapore, where he submitted his resignation by e-mail.

During the protests, Mr Wickremesinghe's personal residence was burned down and protesters occupied his office.

Mr Wickremesinghe was initially brought in as prime minister by Mr Rajapaksa after his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down following violent protests in May.

Considered an ally of the Rajapaksa political dynasty, Mr Wickremesinghe has little support from a mass protest movement that is calling for change.

Mr Wickremesinghe yesterday said he will not bow to violence, after winning the parliamentary vote.

"If you try to topple the government, occupy the president's office and the prime minister's office, that is not democracy, it is against the law," Mr Wickremesinghe said after praying at a Buddhist temple in the capital Colombo.

"We will deal with them firmly according to the law. We will not allow a minority of protesters to suppress the aspirations of the silent majority clamouring for a change in the political system."

Shortly after his election, he met elite police and army units guarding the national Parliament to thank them for defending key state symbols, his office said.

Speaking about the Rajapaksas, he told reporters at the temple visit: "I am not a friend of the Rajapaksas. I am a friend of the people."

The six-time former premier is tainted in protesters' eyes by his association with Mr Rajapaksa and his family, who have been blamed by critics for driving the country to the brink of economic ruin.

Ms Abeyrathne told Agence France-Presse: "The politicians are fighting for their power, they're not fighting for the people. They have no feelings for the people who are suffering."

The seafront promenade outside the secretariat was the scene of a weary but jubilant street party last week to mark Mr Rajapaksa's resignation.

Veterans of the protest movement - exhausted after tear gas barrages and tense confrontations with security forces in preceding days - danced and handed out sweets in celebration.

Mr Wickremesinghe has called on political opponents to put aside their divisions and work together in tackling months of severe food, fuel and medicine shortages. But protesters argue that Sri Lanka can extricate itself from its unprecedented economic crisis only with radical political reforms.

They want the curtailment of broad presidential powers that they blame for rampant corruption and a fresh election within a year to clear Parliament of the Rajapaksa supporters who voted his successor into office.

"We are suffering for a crisis which is man-made by the Rajapaksa regime, which includes Ranil Wickremesinghe," Father Jeevantha Peiris, a Catholic priest closely associated with the protesters, told Agence France-Presse.

"As a people's movement, we are against Ranil," he added.

"We will continue our protest."

Once a vibrant economy with a solid middle class, Sri Lanka, an island nation of 22 million people, has been decimated.

Government mismanagement and poor policy decisions, compounded by the loss of vital tourism revenue during the pandemic and rising global prices, have essentially bankrupted the country.

At the sprawling oceanside tent camp, signs that read, "Gota, go" - referring to the former president - were quickly amended to say "Ranil, go".

