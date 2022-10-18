Security guard allegedly assaulted by driver over safety rules

Unhappy at being told by a security guard that he was not following rules, a container truck driver allegedly assaulted the security guard, causing him to bleed in the face.

The incident happened last Thursday morning at a logistics hub in Pioneer, the Union of Security Employees (USE) said in a Facebook post on Monday.

The union said the truck driver was there to collect an empty container and was told by the security guard, Mr Suresh Subramaniam, 51, that he was not following procedures and safety protocols. The driver was unhappy and shouted at Mr Suresh.

After the driver left the compound, he parked his truck by the roadside and went to the guardhouse to confront Mr Suresh and allegedly assaulted him a few times, the union said.

"Fellow officers rushed to stop the assailant, who promptly left. Mr Suresh, with his employer Spear Security Force's support, immediately made a police report," the union said, adding that he also went to a doctor and was given three days of medical leave.

Some members of the union including the president, Mr Ardi Amir, paid Mr Suresh a visit and gave him health tonic and FairPrice vouchers.

Mr Ardi said: "USE is concerned that abuse of our officers continues to be reported despite the proactive measures we have taken, including the distribution of decals warning against such abuse."

He added that the union will work closely with the authorities to ensure that the interests of security officers are protected while they carry out their duties.

In August, a 45-year-old man allegedly assaulted a security officer at a condominium in Bukit Batok. The officer, 55, said he was making his rounds with a fellow officer past midnight when a stranger allegedly attacked him after he entered the lift on the ground floor.

In July, a 46-year-old Malaysian security guard was allegedly assaulted at the Giant Hypermarket at Tampines Retail Park after he told a man entering the supermarket to put on a mask.