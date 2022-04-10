Recent cases involving gangsters

In one of the worst attacks on police officers, a pair of twins assaulted two cops, leaving one with a traumatic head injury and the other with a fractured nose.

Muhammad Farhan Jaffri and Muhammad Fiqkri Jaffri, both 28, admitted to a number of offences, including being a member of a secret society.

Last Thursday, the court heard that Fiqkri had taunted one female officer, telling her he was a secret society member.

In June last year, Farhan was sentenced to 33 months and four weeks' jail, three strokes of the cane and a fine of $3,500.

He had pleaded guilty to five charges including voluntarily causing grievous hurt and hurt to a public servant, vandalism, and being a member of a secret society.

Over the years, the authorities have come down hard on secret society activities.

Following a spate of brazen attacks in 2020, the police launched an operation between December 2020 and January last year, which led to the arrest of 151 suspected members of unlawful societies.

They were aged between 16 and 65.

As at January last year, there were 95 persons held under Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act for secret society activities. The law allows for detention without trial of criminals.

Over the last decade, the number of people arrested for being members of unlawful societies has generally declined, from about 1,000 per year in 2012 and 2013 to about 700 per year in 2018 and 2019, police figures showed.

Notable recent incidents involving secret society members:

MARCH 2022

A two-week crackdown on crime at public entertainment and nightlife joints led to the arrest of 26 men, aged between 16 and 41, for allegedly being involved in unlawful societies.

NOVEMBER 2021

A 16-year-old pleaded guilty to seven charges, including voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means and involvement in an unlawful society. The teenager had slashed the face of his victim, also aged 16, with a karambit - a curved knife resembling a claw - during a clash between two rival gangs. The victim was left permanently disfigured.

NOVEMBER 2021

Two suspected secret society members, aged 18 and 21, slashed a 37-year-old man at a coffee shop in Depot Road. The attack left him with multiple cuts and stab wounds to his head, neck, knee and chest. The two attackers had just been released from the Reformative Training Centre and had cut their electronic tags to avoid detection. They were arrested after a manhunt.

Wallace Woon