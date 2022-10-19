Philippines detects first cases of XBB strain of Omicron

MANILA - The highly transmissible XBB Omicron sub-variant and XBC recombinant of Covid-19 have been detected for the first time in the Philippines, though the Department of Health (DOH) said it does not see any need to tighten health protocols for now.

Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, DOH officer-in-charge, said on Tuesday that 81 cases of the XBB strain were found in two regions in the country.

Of the 81 cases, 70 have already recovered, while eight are in isolation. The status of the three remaining patients is still being verified.

The Philippines also recorded 193 cases of XBC, a recombinant of the Delta variant and the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, which caused the death of five individuals. A total of 176 of these cases have recovered so far while three are in isolation. The status of nine other cases is still being verified.

Dr Vergeire said the XBC recombinant is still under investigation by Britain's Health Security Agency. Global health agencies are yet to determine the risk it poses.

The Omicron XBB sub-variant is causing a spike in Covid-19 cases in Singapore. Figures from the Ministry of Health (MOH) show that the XBB sub-variant currently makes up 55 per cent of infections.

Preliminary local data shows XBB is not more serious than other Omicron strains.

Dr Vergeire said there is no need to tighten the Philippines' border controls for now, but she urged Filipinos to continue observing health protocols and get their Covid-19 booster shots.

"Right now, we're not seeing any indications for us to reimpose stricter rules... Our system is ready should cases rise again," she said.

She said most areas in the Philippines are only showing "incremental increases" in Covid-19 cases. The island region of Mindanao in southern Philippines is showing "signs of plateau", while there is a slow downward trend in Metro Manila.

The Philippines dropped its rule requiring people to wear masks outdoors in September.

