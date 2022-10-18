Perak assembly dissolved, paving way for state polls

TAPAH - The Perak state legislative assembly has been dissolved to make way for state polls to be held at the same time as Malaysia's 15th general election, said Chief Minister Saarani Mohamad.

He said he received a letter from Perak's Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah to dissolve the state assembly effective immediately on Monday.

"As mentioned before, I had sought an audience with Sultan Nazrin to request to dissolve the state assembly last Wednesday," Datuk Seri Saarani said in a press conference at the Batang Padang district office.

"Therefore, with great pleasure, I would like to announce that I received the letter that the Perak ruler had consented to the request."

This follows Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's announcement that Malaysia's King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, had consented to the dissolution of Parliament, paving the way for the upcoming general election.

Last Friday, Mr Saarani was summoned for an audience with the Perak ruler but did not reveal the purpose of the meeting.

Perak will join Pahang and Perlis, both states run by the Umno-led Barisan Nasional, to hold state polls concurrently with the coming parliamentary seat elections.

Other opposition-held states governed by Parti Islam SeMalaysia or Pakatan Harapan have decided not to dissolve their respective state assemblies this year.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK