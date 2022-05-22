Patrick Ang's setting Rajah and Tann for life after 45

Any young lawyer entering the Marina One offices of Rajah and Tann for the first time must feel a mite overwhelmed, as a pilgrim would when approaching a hallowed shrine.

There are thoughts of the founders - T.T. Rajah and Tann Wee Tiong - formidable men in their time who were baked in anti-colonial sentiments and whose convictions led them to leave the People's Action Party for Barisan Socialis, eventually setting up a law firm regarded as a force for the underdog. Mr Tann was a co-founder of the PAP and Mr Rajah, briefly its secretary-general.