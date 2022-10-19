Parents told that students can keep masks on for exams

As the number of Covid-19 infections rises, students sitting national examinations are advised to practise personal and social responsibility to protect themselves and others around them.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a note to parents on Tuesday that students can wear face masks at exam venues if they prefer.

"We will continue to put in place good practices at all examination venues, including wiping down high-touch surfaces and visual screening of students' well-being," it said in the message on the Parents Gateway app.

Parents are to inform their child's school if their child tests positive for Covid-19 just prior to or during the exams.

National examinations - the GCE N, O and A levels - are ongoing, with some sessions stretching until mid-November. Primary school pupils are also in the midst of their year-end exams.

The current wave of infections is driven by the XBB sub-variant, and is expected to peak at an average of 15,000 daily cases by about mid-November.

Some parents said they are taking precautions.

Ms Jasmine Chng, 39, who has two daughters aged nine and 11 who are in the middle of their exams, gets them to wear masks when they are outside, even though they do not have to.

"We'll just do what we can, based on the lessons learnt from Covid-19, like washing hands, wearing masks," said the banker.

Mrs Ivy Goh-Soh, 41, a housewife with four daughters aged four to 14, said her main concern is cross-infection in the household.

The two older girls have completed their exams, while her daughter in Primary 4 has a few more papers in the last week of October.

Recently, three of her daughters fell ill and had to be "quarantined" in a room at home.

Under the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board's (SEAB) safe management measures for national exams, students who are unwell and have symptoms such as a runny nose, cough or sore throat should see a doctor and not report for the exam.

In response to queries, MOE and SEAB said they will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation and provide updates if there are changes to exam arrangements.