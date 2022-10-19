Pakistan's ex-PM Khan plans protest if no date for early polls

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan said he will decide on a protest march to Islamabad this month if the government does not announce a date for early polls in the next few days, building on momentum after winning majority seats in a by-election.

The preparations for the peaceful protest are almost complete, the former cricket star-turned-politician said at a news conference. He did not disclose the date of converging on the capital, Islamabad.

Mr Khan's warning to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government came a day after his party won six of the eight seats contested in a by-election.

Some analysts say his victory showed popular support for him in the nation of more than 220 million. Mr Khan, who was ousted from power through a no-confidence vote in April, has been holding rallies drawing large crowds across Pakistan to push for early elections.

He said the voting result over the weekend was a referendum that rejected the government of Mr Sharif, who has already reiterated that an early election is out of the question.

The government will not allow anyone to create political instability, said Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

If Mr Khan urges his supporters to march to the capital city to try and topple the government, he will be stopped "with full force", Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told reporters.

Rallying his supporters is not new for Mr Khan. In 2014, they held a sit-in in Islamabad that lasted more than four months, demanding fresh elections after accusing then-premier Nawaz Sharif of rigging the elections.

Mr Khan had called a similar protest in May but called it off soon after reaching Islamabad.

