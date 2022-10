BEIJING - The rallying cries from a rare protest in Beijing last week criticising China's strict Covid-19 approach and President Xi Jinping have been taken up by young Chinese across the world.

Posters with slogans such as "We want freedom, not lockdowns" and "We want dignity, no more lies" have been put up by overseas Chinese students on university bulletin boards, lamp posts and in train stations, echoing their discontent with the political leadership back at home.