Design News

LOVE IS IN THE AIR AT ARCHIFEST 2022

This year's Archifest, which is organised annually by the Singapore Institute of Architects, is inspired by the theme, The Order Of Love.

The festival's directors, married couple Khoo Peng Beng and Belinda Huang, are also the co-founders of Arc Studio Architecture & Urbanism.

Mr Khoo says of the 16th edition's theme: "We are inspired by our belief that architecture has the power to affect human relationships, and the foundation of all relationships is love."

There are seven pavilions named Freedom, Unity, Connection, Restoration, Play, Common Good and Justice, which cover different aspects of a loving environment.

The festival, which runs till Sept 30, also features a range of free educational workshops and fringe events, ticketed forums and a conference involving key opinion leaders in design.

Unlike in previous years, this edition consolidates multiple activities within the festival village at the URA Centre in Maxwell Road.

A highlight is Pallet Play, where a group of residents in Queenstown, called the Queenstown Kakis, engages members of the public to design and build furniture for communal spaces using wooden pallets and donated pieces.

The idea is that everyone can work together in designing public spaces and that it is not solely the preserve of design professionals.

Info: archifest.sg

LG STRIKES A POSE

LG Electronics Singapore unveiled its Pose (LX1) on Thursday, its second art-inspired OED television set after the Easel (65Art90), which was launched here last month.

The cutting-edge model, which has a slim and sleek design, reimagines the conventional TV screen and is meant to seamlessly match any piece of furniture.

It features a stand base with gently curved edges in a muted beige colour. When not in use, the display can be switched to Gallery mode to display artwork or photos on the self-lit digital canvas.

The TV's smooth edges are enveloped with fabric that extends to the back of the device, creating a small arch that doubles as a shelf that can be used to display books, magazines and other paraphernalia. A cable management system keeps messy wires out of sight. The screen can also be easily detached and mounted on a wall.

Pose is designed with LG's OLED "evo picture quality", which remains consistent when viewed from any point in the room. This is made possible with LG's a9 Gen5 AI Processor, which reduces noise and optimises picture quality.

Info: Pre-orders are available until Sept 30. Pose, priced at $3,699, will be available from Oct 10 at LG's brand stores on KrisShop, Lazada and Shopee; and retailers such as Best Denki, Courts, Gain City and Harvey Norman. Go to lg.com/sg

PRISCILLA TAN TEAMS UP WITH BYND ARTISAN

Home-grown leather and paper-crafting brand Bynd Artisan has released a new gift range called Picture Perfect Frame Collection in collaboration with Singaporean singer-songwriter Priscilla Tan.

It is named after the 33-year-old's song Picture Perfect Frame, which she released on July 29 this year on Spotify and other music streaming platforms.

It celebrates the highs and lows of life, says Tan, who went through a challenging phase in the last 21/2 years. She posted about her experiences on social media and found that her words struck a chord with people who responded with tales of their own struggles.

"I want to promote a more balanced view of our lives on social media by encouraging people to post not just highlights, but also their 'lowlights'," says Tan, whose debut single Love Like Mine, about motherhood, was released in April.

The collection of four designs by Bynd Artisan features a selection of her lyrics in calligraphy on mirrors, black notebooks, picture frames and luggage tags.

Lines such as "Your tears, your pain, your struggles, are all part of the greater plan" are interpreted in calligraphic script by The Letter J Supply, a local design studio which focuses on the art of words through original works and made-to-order keepsakes.

Info: Prices for the Picture Perfect Frame Collection range from $45 for a notebook to $180 for a mirror. It is available at byndartisan.com; Bynd Artisan's ateliers at 01-54, 44 Jalan Merah Saga, and 03-24 Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road; and Bynd Artisan + Sunday Folks Ion Experience Store at 04-11, 2 Orchard Turn.