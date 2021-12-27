WORLD

The world's most powerful space telescope has blasted off into orbit, headed to an outpost 1.5 million km from Earth, after delays caused by technical hitches. The James Webb Space Telescope, some three decades in the making, left Earth enclosed in its Ariane 5 rocket from Kourou Space Centre in French Guiana last Saturday.

As campaigning gains momentum in South Korea's presidential race, controversy is swirling around the misdeeds of the wives and families of the two main candidates, causing both to falter in opinion polls. Experts have warned that the mudslinging in the current campaign will affect candidates' reputation and popularity.

Meme pages in Singapore are getting on people's radar, tackling issues close to the heart such as Covid-19 and national service. The humour and growing sophistication of such social media nuggets are helping to bring together people in various communities, said meme page-makers here.

Under the Good Samaritan Food Donation Bill, businesses that donate food could be protected from being sued or prosecuted, as long as the food complies with strict safety and hygiene laws at the point of donation. The proposed law that could be introduced next year aims to cut Singapore's food waste.

The amur falcon may be a rare and recent visitor to Singapore but these birds have been frequent fliers over Pangti, a village in the north-eastern Indian state of Nagaland. While they were once ahunted by locals, a spirited campaign brought the unbridled killings to a stop, offering the falcons safe passage even today. B8

This has been a breakout year for cryptocurrency, with the digital asset industry growing faster than ever. But for all the expansion, the future is still unclear. However, the authorities feel crypto tokens have potential benefits, which is why there have been regulatory milestones in Singapore this year.