THE BIG STORY

Companies will not be allowed to hire new foreign workers for up to three months if unsafe work conditions or poor risk controls are found following serious and fatal workplace accidents. This is part of a six-month heightened safety period imposed by the Manpower Ministry after a rise in work-related deaths and injuries.

WORLD

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has vowed to raise a cap on Filipino nurses working overseas. He did not say how many more slots will be available. Currently, only 7,500 healthcare workers are allowed to work abroad per year. He also promised to increase nurses' benefits and scholarship opportunities.

SINGAPORE

The elder son of former president Ong Teng Cheong is taking his sister-in-law to court, nearly a year after settling a dispute with her husband - his younger brother. Mr Ong Tze Guan has applied for court orders to get Madam Wang Yi Yi to either buy his share of a bungalow in Dalvey Estate, or for it to be sold and the sales proceeds to be divided equally between him and Madam Wang.

WORLD

Thailand is rolling out the red carpet for foreign workers. Top professionals, eligible high net-worth individuals and retirees can start applying online from Thursday to stay for as long as 10 years in the country, which aims to attract one million wealthy or talented foreigners over the next five years.

THE BIG STORY

By 2100, babies born today will be 78 and live in a world in which older people outnumber the young. In some areas, this change is already apparent. Dr Sarah Harper, professor of gerontology at the University of Oxford, said the world is experiencing an age structural change and the key to adaptation is to stay healthy for longer.

BUSINESS

Private-sector economists shaved their 2022 growth forecast for Singapore, citing the surge in inflation and the slowing economies of its trading partners as the key downside risks. Economic growth is now projected at 3.5 per cent, lower than the 3.8 per cent tipped in the previous survey.