S'porean on trial in Britain admits to killing his wife

A Singaporean accused of smothering his wife to death changed his plea to guilty on the fifth day of his trial for murder at Newcastle Crown Court in Britain, in a session that was over in less than half an hour. After deliberation with his attorneys, Fong Soong Hert, 51, admitted to killing Madam Pek Ying Ling, 51. A6

Biden signs Bill to boost US semiconductor sector

United States President Joe Biden has signed into law a Bill to provide US$52 billion (S$72 billion) in subsidies for semiconductor production and research and to boost efforts to make the US more competitive with China's science and technology efforts. The move will also help address supply chain disruptions. A8

Heaviest rain storm in 80 years hits Seoul, kills at least eight

At least eight people died in and around Seoul overnight after torrential rain knocked out power, caused landslides and left roads and subways submerged. Four of the eight victims drowned in flooded buildings, as the heaviest rain storm in 80 years hit the South Korean capital. At least 391 people were displaced in greater Seoul. A6

300k crossed S'pore-JB border daily over weekend

More than 300,000 travellers crossed the border at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints daily from last Friday to Sunday, the highest recorded weekend volume since the land border reopened on April 1. On the weekend, long queues formed on both sides of the border, with some travellers standing in line for more than three hours. B9

Tourist hot spots in China hit by new lockdowns

China is imposing a new round of lockdowns as domestic vacation hot spots Tibet and Xinjiang become ensnared in the country's drive to suppress Covid-19, even as thousands of tourists are stuck on the tropical island of Hainan. China logged 828 local infections on Monday. The national number has doubled since last Thursday. A9

Rising demand here for debt collection services

Debt collection firms here are seeing robust demand for their services amid a rising trend of firms and people failing to service their debts as they struggle with the aftermath of the pandemic, and inflation. Those making the recovery requests range from firms that did not get paid, to people who are owed money. B10