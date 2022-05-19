THE BIG STORY

The strong recovery in air travel means that Singapore is already nearing the passenger traffic target it had hoped to touch only by the end of the year and it will reassess its goal. The recovery is expected to gain momentum with the upcoming June holidays and start of the summer travel period overseas.

A new cruise line owned by Malaysian tycoon Lim Kok Thay will debut from Singapore on June 15. Resorts World Cruises will deploy Genting Dream, a ship once operated by the troubled Genting Hong Kong-owned Dream Cruises. Bookings are now open with Genting Dream undertaking cruises to nowhere from June 15.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has slammed the country's response to its first officially confirmed Covid-19 outbreak as "immature", accusing officials of inadequacies and inertia. North Korea has reported a total of 1.72 million people with fever symptoms and 62 deaths, after acknowledging the presence of the virus just last week.

Investigators probing the March 21 crash of a China Eastern Airlines jet are examining whether it was due to intentional action taken on the flight deck. Flight data from one of the Boeing 737-800's black boxes indicate that a person in the cockpit of the Kunming to Guangzhou flight intentionally crashed the plane, a media report said.

White supremacist terrorism has found fertile ground in the United States, edging itself into the mainstream. This was seen in last weekend's mass shooting at a supermarket carried out by Payton Gendron, an 18-year-old white supremacist. He killed 10 black people. Observers believe little can be done to roll back the tide.

Tengku Zafrul Aziz was appointed Malaysia's finance minister at the start of the pandemic in 2020. The 48-year-old former bank CEO now faces new challenges in running the country's treasury as the pandemic ebbs, writes associate editor Ravi Velloor in Speaking of Asia.