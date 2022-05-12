THE BIG STORY

All Singaporean households have been offered some help amid the rising cost of living. They can now collect $100 worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers to spend at over 16,000 heartland merchants and hawkers. The distribution of the latest tranche of vouchers was brought forward from later in the year.

WORLD

Hospitality operators and petrol stations have reported brisk sales as millions of Malaysians returned to their home towns for Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations that began on May 2. Everyone can now cross state lines freely and “balik kampung”, following the further easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Malaysia from May 1.

THE BIG STORY

Sri Lanka’s economy will “collapse” unless a new government is urgently appointed, the central bank chief has warned, as security forces hit the streets to restore order. Police say nine people have died since Monday, when frustration over a dire economic crisis led to clashes between backers and opponents of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, injuring more than 200 people.

WORLD

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not end the Ukraine war with the Donbas campaign and is determined to build a land bridge to Russian-controlled territory in Moldova, US intelligence chief Avril Haines said. Amid the daily fighting is the reality that Russia could gain complete control over the Donbas region.

OPINION

South Asians are used to blazing hot weather in May and June, but this year is expected to be markedly worse, with the heat having settled in earlier and over a larger geography. In Speaking of Asia, associate editor Ravi Velloor says these heatwaves are not distant thunder, and countries in South-east Asia must worry too.

SINGAPORE

One of the 11 aspiring lawyers who cheated in the 2020 Bar examination was allowed to withdraw his application to be called to the Bar after he agreed to two conditions set by the court. However, Mr Leon Tay Quan Li failed to get a court order for his name to be redacted and his case file to be sealed.