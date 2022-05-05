THE BIG STORY

The European Union yesterday proposed its toughest sanctions yet against Russia - a total embargo on imports of Russian oil by the end of this year in response to its invasion of Ukraine. The head of the European Commission said the measure "will not be easy" for either national economies or individual consumers.

WORLD

India is facing a tough time in producing enough electricity, with its power plants running low on coal. There are several factors behind the sudden shortfall, including high power demand due to an intense heatwave. There was also a lack of coordination among the authorities as well as logistical issues of transporting the coal.

WORLD

From southern Ethiopia to northern Kenya and Somalia, swathes of land across the Horn of Africa are being ravaged by the worst drought in 40 years that has put 20 million people at risk of starvation. They are seeing the fourth consecutive season of poor rain since the end of 2020 - a situation worsened by a locust invasion that wiped out crops between 2019 and 2021.

OPINION

With the federal government in Putrajaya heavily dependent for its survival on the 18 MPs that coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak seats in the Lower House of the national Parliament, Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, premier of Sarawak and chairman of the alliance, is now something of a national kingmaker.

SPORT

The recent revival of women's football in Singapore received another boost yesterday with Deloitte's three-year title sponsorship of the Women's Premier League. The deal is worth more than $300,000 and marks the first time the top-flight league, started in August 2000, will have a title sponsor.

LIFE

If you had wanted Doctor Strange to step up to the father-figure role, British actor Benedict Cumberbatch is here to dash your hopes. It is not going to happen because the sorcerer still has a lot of growing up to do, he said at a press conference for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, which is showing in cinemas.