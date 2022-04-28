THE BIG STORY

Sembcorp Marine and Keppel Offshore & Marine are merging to form what could be one of the world's largest offshore energy players worth $8.7 billion. The move, which comes around a year after the two companies began talks, is seen as an effort to revive the fortunes of these home-grown giants.

The identities of six aspiring lawyers who cheated in the 2020 Bar examination have been disclosed, after High Court judge Choo Han Teck reversed his decision to redact their names in the spirit of "second chances". It had created unhappiness among some members of the public who believed they got off lightly.

WORLD

Indonesia has widened the scope of its export ban on raw materials for cooking oil to include crude and refined palm oil, in the latest policy flip-flopping. The ban is meant to ensure ample domestic supply that can be processed for the production of, among others, cooking oil. Prices have risen significantly since last November.

SINGAPORE

Visitors to Siloso Beach on Sentosa can soon have their meals delivered by an autonomous vehicle robot, as part of an upcoming trial by Grab and local technology firm NCS. The pilot will start early next month and last for a month. A Grab spokesman said the robot will travel along Siloso Beach Walk, next to the beach, as it makes its deliveries.

BUSINESS

It is crucial for a digital service provider to have a strong risk governance culture and capability to obtain a digital payment token licence here. At this point, money laundering and terrorist financing are the primary risks, said Monetary Authority of Singapore managing director Ravi Menon.

LIFE

Women take centre stage in three new productions at the Singapore International Festival of Arts, which returns on May 20. Actress Janice Koh has an Instagram alter ego called Seah Loh Mei, artist Lucy McRae explores body and mind, and Turner Prize co-winner Tai Shani (right) creates a history for ergot, a fungus.