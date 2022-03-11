THE BIG STORY

The highest-level negotiations between Russia and Ukraine since the start of the war have failed to stop the fighting.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov declared yesterday that a ceasefire was not even on the table at his meeting in Turkey with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

WORLD

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the ban on flights from nine countries, including the United States and Britain, will not be lifted yet, with the city reopening only after the deepening coronavirus outbreak is brought under control. The global financial hub has had its borders effectively sealed since 2020.

SINGAPORE

Le Le, the first panda cub born in Singapore, joined his mother Jia Jia inside her exhibit at the Giant Panda Forest at River Wonders yesterday. Le Le was born to Kai Kai and Jia Jia at the River Safari on Aug 14 last year, after the giant pandas’ seventh breeding season. They began mating in 2015. Yesterday, an information board with Le Le’s details was unveiled at the Giant Panda Forest.

BUSINESS

With DBS Group posting a record net profit for last year, the annual salary for chief executive Piyush Gupta has gone up as well. His annual remuneration jumped 47.8 per cent to $13.6 million last year. Mr Gupta’s pay last year consisted of a salary base of $1.2 million, a cash bonus of $5.2 million and shares worth $7.1 million.

SINGAPORE

Two Bangladeshis – Ahmed Rayhan, 30, and Alam Foysal, 36 – are accused of raping a 32-year-old woman who was found conscious and injured in Pioneer Road in Tuas yesterday. The men were charged in a district court after being identified through images from police cameras and closed-circuit television cameras.

BUSINESS

Prices of Housing Board resale flats edged up for the 20th straight month in February, while the number of flats sold fell on the back of property cooling measures introduced in December. Last month, HDB resale flat prices rose 0.6 per cent, compared with January’s 1.1 per cent, according to flash data.