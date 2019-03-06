MOH to ban artificial trans fat in cookies and noodles

SINGAPORE - To cut the risk of cardiovascular disease, the Ministry of Health is planning an outright ban on partially hydrogenated oils (PHO) which are a key source of artificial trans fat.

Fats and oils on sale in Singapore are currently allowed to contain up to 2 per cent of trans fat, under a limit set in 2013. This has helped to reduce Singaporeans' average daily trans fat intake from 2.1g in 2010 to 1g last year.

The new ban will also apply to packaged food, like noodles and cookies.

Announcing the plans, Mr Amrin Amin, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health, said the ban "should not have an adverse effect on Singaporeans' food options and cost" adding that artificial trans fat is harmful and has no known health benefits.

A Ministry of Health (MOH) spokesman said there are four categories of food products which may contain PHOs. These are snacks, baked goods, prepared meals and fat spreads.

It is estimated that less than 10 per cent of such products on sale here currently contain PHOs.