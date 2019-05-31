mm2 Asia posts 7.1% drop in Q4 earnings; DBS upgrades rating to 'buy' as value emerges

SINGAPORE - Mainboard-listed film production company mm2 Asia's net profit fell 7.1 per cent to $6.2 million for the fourth quarter ended March 31, from $6.7 million in the previous year.

Revenue for the three months slipped 6.5 per cent to $78.2 million from $83.6 million a year ago, while gross profit inched down 0.7 per cent to $33.9 million, the group said on Thursday night (May 30).

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.53 cent for the quarter, down from 0.57 cent a year ago. EPS for fiscal 2019 was 1.65 cents, down from 1.93 cents for fiscal 2018.

On a full-year basis, net profit tumbled 14.5 per cent to $19.1 million for FY2019 from $22.4 million for FY2018 amid an increase in expenses, despite a surge in revenue.

Revenue for the year grew 38.6 per cent to $266.2 million, mainly generated from the cinema business which brought in $56.9 million, largely due to full-year contributions from Cathay Cineplexes in Singapore and Lotus Fivestar Cinemas (M) in Malaysia. These two acquisitions occurred in Q3 2018, therefore mm2 recognised only four months of revenue from them for FY2018.

Administrative expenses rose 48.6 per cent to $69.9 million for FY2019 because the group was expanding its businesses and had a "significant increase" in manpower, mm2 said. The group also restructured its bank borrowings, which incurred non-recurring professional fees.

Finance expenses more than tripled during the year to $17.9 million, from $4.9 million a year ago, because the group increased its borrowings and issued a new medium-term note and convertible bonds.

mm2 had $36.8 million in borrowings as at March 31, more than seven times the $5 million in borrowings a year ago. The group took out additional loans from banks and drew down on its revolving credit facilities to pay for the $215 million deferred purchase consideration for the acquisition of Cathay Cineplexes.

Shares of mm2 were trading up 0.5 cent at 24.5 cents as at 10.26am on Friday.

Earlier on Friday morning, DBS upgraded its recommendation of mm2 to "buy", citing emerging value at the company's current share price with a 43 per cent upside to its target price of $0.34.

mm2 shares have shed some 27 per cent since DBS downgraded it to "hold" after the third-quarter results were released in February, said DBS analyst Ling Lee Keng.