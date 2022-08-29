The Straits Times says

Mice industry upturn can boost economy

Updated
Published
7 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Singapore's reputation as a top Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) destination rests on durable pillars. It has a pro-business environment and offers world-class facilities and infrastructure, professional services, award-winning unique event venues and cool attractions, all brought together in a rich and unique Asian setting. While noting these advantages, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) adds that Singapore is a major air, sea and telecommunications hub in Asia. From its strategic position, it offers market access to four billion people within a seven-hour flight radius. With flights from 400 cities in 100 countries and territories, Singapore is easily accessible from anywhere around the world, making it an ideal place for business events.

These fundamentals were not changed by the coronavirus pandemic although it wrought havoc on the Mice industry. The industry is now bouncing back strongly. Around 25 events are timed around the Formula One race, which returns this year. After a two-year break, the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix F1 race will be held from Sept 30 to Oct 2. Race organisers are expecting this year's ticket sales to at least match those of the 2019 race, which drew a three-day total of 268,000 spectators, the second highest after the 300,000 at the 2008 inaugural race.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 29, 2022, with the headline Mice industry upturn can boost economy. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top