Mice industry upturn can boost economy

Singapore's reputation as a top Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) destination rests on durable pillars. It has a pro-business environment and offers world-class facilities and infrastructure, professional services, award-winning unique event venues and cool attractions, all brought together in a rich and unique Asian setting. While noting these advantages, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) adds that Singapore is a major air, sea and telecommunications hub in Asia. From its strategic position, it offers market access to four billion people within a seven-hour flight radius. With flights from 400 cities in 100 countries and territories, Singapore is easily accessible from anywhere around the world, making it an ideal place for business events.

These fundamentals were not changed by the coronavirus pandemic although it wrought havoc on the Mice industry. The industry is now bouncing back strongly. Around 25 events are timed around the Formula One race, which returns this year. After a two-year break, the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix F1 race will be held from Sept 30 to Oct 2. Race organisers are expecting this year's ticket sales to at least match those of the 2019 race, which drew a three-day total of 268,000 spectators, the second highest after the 300,000 at the 2008 inaugural race.