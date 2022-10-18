Malaysian PM urges end to Umno-PAS friction, culture of sabotage in BN

BERA, Pahang - There should be no friction between Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) as their ties may still continue in the future, said Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He added that both parties should avoid insulting or hurling attacks at each other not only because such acts are prohibited by Islam, but also because the two parties used to work together under the Muafakat Nasional coalition, which has now become strained.

"We shouldn't be making attacks on each other because the ties may be rekindled again in future. In politics, we are not forever enemies, and it is not forever that we are friends, and as such, we should avoid hurting other people's feelings," said Datuk Seri Ismail.

"Who knows, one day we will sit together again for the sake of the Muslim ummah and the Malays in the country. If we make baseless allegations, it will only create animosity between us," he told reporters after launching the Barisan Nasional (BN) parliamentary machinery in Pahang's Bera district on Sunday.

Mr Ismail, who is an Umno vice-president, earlier officiated the Bera Umno division meeting, reported Bernama.

He was speaking in response to PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang's statement last Friday that PAS had suspended its cooperation with BN.

Tan Sri Abdul Hadi made the statement a day after BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that BN had decided to go solo in the 15th General Election.

Mr Ismail, who is also Bera Umno division leader, hinted that he would defend the parliamentary seat in Bera, which he has held since 2004, should the party leadership be agreeable.

He reminded the party machinery to unite and work together to ensure victory for all BN candidates, regardless of whether they are from Umno, the Malaysian Chinese Association or the Malaysian Indian Congress, in the constituency.

He said the culture of sabotage must end if BN was to win and a stable government be formed. He said many wanted to contest and many were qualified to be candidates, but when not chosen, they would sabotage those who were selected to contest in the polls.

"Don't just think about ourselves. We will rejoice for two or three days because our friends lost, but those who will suffer will be the public," he said while officiating the Bera Umno division delegates' meeting at the Bera district council convention hall yesterday.

He said those involved in campaigning for the party would also be disappointed to see their own leaders undermining one another.

"Imagine the feelings of members who joined the party at a young age, (who) did not sleep at night working for the party, to see their own leaders sabotaging each other," Bernama reported him as saying.

The Prime Minister also said the results of the 14th General Election in 2018, which saw BN failing to form a government at the federal level, should serve as a lesson for the coalition to win big this time and to avoid political instability.

"This time, we have to work harder because the Bera parliamentary constituency is different. All eyes are on us here because this is the Prime Minister's parliamentary seat," he said.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK