Mahathir reiterates readiness to return as premier if asked to

Malaysia's two-time former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, 97, reiterated on Tuesday that he is ready to give the premiership a third shot if called to do so after the next general election.

While he said he hopes "there is no need" for his reappointment as prime minister, he added that he would take the mantle again if the coalition Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) and the people ask him to, according to news site New Straits Times.

Tun Dr Mahathir said he would do it "as far as I am still functioning, still capable of moving and talking - besides negotiating - although I am older".

"I still can work, and if there is a request, how am I supposed to turn it down?" he said after chairing a meeting with the Langkawi division leadership of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air.

Dr Mahathir had said at a GTA forum on Sept 24 that he would reluctantly take on the premiership again "if the insistence were to be incessant".

"However, it cannot be for the full term - maybe just for a year," he said then, according to Malay Mail.

Dr Mahathir was the country's longest-serving prime minister, from 1981 to 2003. He also became the world's oldest premier when he made a 22-month post-retirement comeback at the age of 92 in May 2018.

He is set to defend his Langkawi parliamentary seat in the coming election with Pejuang, the party he co-founded in 2020 as an alternative to the scandal-ridden Umno.

In a CNBC interview on Oct 6, he said that if he is forced to return, he would stay for a "short while" to get the economy back on track and for the political situation to stabilise.

"This would require me to be prime minister for more than one year. But I realise that I'm too old and many people feel that I shouldn't be involved in politics at all, and they want me to retire."