Keep reckless nuclear behaviour in check

Nato and Russia are both flexing their nuclear muscles at a time of rising tensions in Europe. Nato's two-week-long military exercise, which kicked off on Monday, will rehearse how the alliance's members will respond to a nuclear scenario, although no live device will be used. In the same timeframe, Moscow will test its nuclear-capable bombers, submarines and missiles in its own annual exercise about 1,000km away. Ever since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin has frequently made references to Russia's nuclear prowess and suggested that these would be deployed if Russia's territory was threatened.

United States President Joe Biden appears to give credence to Moscow's vague nuclear threats, and Western analysts believe that Russia - in possession of the world's largest nuclear weapons stockpile - could come close to deploying a nuclear weapon if it faced the prospect of a humiliating defeat or if Mr Putin felt his regime was under threat. The scenarios are not far-fetched. Russia's elite have been shaken by Russia's reverses in Kharkiv and, more recently, in Kherson. Tension between the Russian military and intelligence service is no secret and criticism has publicly emerged of Mr Putin's war strategy. Perhaps in response, the unpopular draft was reeled in. As enigmatically, he said he was holding back on more attacks after a week in which nearly 100 missiles were fired at Ukrainian cities.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 18, 2022, with the headline Keep reckless nuclear behaviour in check.

Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited.

