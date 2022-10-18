Ismail remains coalition's candidate for PM: BN chief

BAGAN DATUK, Perak - Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob remains the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the post of prime minister in the 15th General Election, said the coalition's chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said BN's stand on this would not change if the coalition succeeded in winning Putrajaya.

Zahid, who is also Umno president, said the question of Mr Ismail being the coalition's candidate as prime minister was being played up by the opposition.

"At the party level, the decision that Ismail Sabri is our 'poster boy' and candidate for the post of prime minister is final as decided by the Umno supreme council," he told reporters after opening the Bagan Datuk Umno division meeting yesterday, reported Bernama.

"The actions of certain parties are only aimed at causing friction, especially within Umno and among the Barisan component parties, as they don't have anything to attack us."

Previously, there were statements from some who claimed that Zahid would be named candidate for the prime minister's post if BN were to win.

Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan also reportedly denied a statement claiming that Zahid had been named candidate for the prime minister's post.

Zahid had said earlier that at least 70 per cent of BN candidates would be new faces.

"Those who will be nominated are individuals of calibre, have academic qualifications, and are highly committed to helping the people," he said, adding that the coalition would also try to meet the demand that 30 per cent of BN candidates be women.

He admitted that the decision was difficult, but it needed to be done so that voters could see that BN was making changes to meet the needs of the people.

"I need to be fair and as party president and Barisan chairman, it is also necessary for me to keep the old faces so that the partnership is stable and balanced," he said in his speech.

However, he stressed that the full selection of candidates had not been finalised and was still under scrutiny by the party's top leadership.

He said BN would contest 191 of the 222 parliamentary seats and, for the first time, the Friends of Barisan parties would also be given the opportunity to contest on the coalition's ticket.

Friends of Barisan is made up of Parti Cinta Malaysia, All Malaysian Indian Progressive Front, Malaysian Indian Muslim Congress, Malaysian Indian United Party, Malaysia Makkal Sakti Party and Punjabi Party of Malaysia.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK