Quiet quitting is no route to great work.
Neither is a pursuit of passion, if you lack real skills in your area of interest.
Quiet quitting is no route to great work.
Neither is a pursuit of passion, if you lack real skills in your area of interest.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 16, 2022, with the headline For great work, forget quitting quietly or passion pursuits. Subscribe