Football: Liverpool striker Salah returns from injury for Genk clash

LONDON (DPA) - Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah will return from injury in Wednesday's (Oct 23) Champions League trip to Genk after recovering from an ankle injury.

The Egypt striker missed the weekend draw at Manchester United but was back in training on Tuesday.

Full back Trent Alexander-Arnold was not included in the squad because of a virus while central defender Joel Matip is nursing a sore knee, the club said.

Holders Liverpool lost their opening match in this season's competition away to Naples but beat Salzburg to sit third in Group E.