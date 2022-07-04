Floods hit south-east Australia, forcing evacuations

MELBOURNE • Thousands of residents were ordered to evacuate south-west Sydney, Australia's biggest city, yesterday with torrential rain and damaging winds pounding the east coast and floods expected to be worse than those that hit the region in the past year.

Heavy rain and overflowing dams and rivers all combined to threaten flash floods and landslides along the east coast from Newcastle to Batemans Bay in New South Wales state, and rain was expected to intensify on yesterday night.

"If you were safe in 2021, do not assume you will be safe tonight. This is a rapidly evolving situation and we could very well see areas impacted that have never experienced flooding before," New South Wales emergency services minister Steph Cooke said.

She had earlier urged people to reconsider holiday travel, with the rough weather having hit at the beginning of school holidays.

"This is a life-threatening emergency situation," Ms Cooke said.

More than 200 millimetres of rain have fallen over many areas with some hit by as much as 350mm, the Bureau of Meteorology said, warning of flood risks along the Nepean and Hawkesbury rivers. Camden in south-west Sydney was under water.

"This could get significantly worse over the night," State Emergency Service Commissioner Carlene York said.

There have been close to 2,000 calls for assistance yesterday and in the past 24 hours, 29 people have been rescued from flood waters. The body of a man who fell out of a kayak was pulled out of Sydney Harbour, police said, adding the circumstances were under investigation but appeared to be linked to windy conditions.

