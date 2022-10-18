Company Briefs: Apple Toshiba Mercedes

Apple

Tech giant Apple has put on hold plans to use memory chips from China's Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) in its products after Washington imposed tighter export controls against Chinese technology companies, the Nikkei said on Monday. It said Apple had originally planned to start using state-funded YMTC's Nand flash memory chips as early as this year, citing people familiar with the matter. The chips were to be used only for iPhones sold in the Chinese market.

It was considering eventually buying up to 40 per cent of the chips needed for all iPhones from YMTC, the newspaper said.

REUTERS

Toshiba

A takeover of Toshiba, which could be the biggest buyout in Asia this year, is at risk of slipping behind schedule as the bidding groups run into obstacles securing financing commitments from banks.

The consortium led by Japan Industrial Partners and a rival group led by state-backed Japan Investment will find it hard to meet a Nov 7 deadline, set by the iconic conglomerate, to line up commitment letters, said people familiar with the matter. Some global banks are cautious about backing large buyouts like Toshiba amid rising borrowing costs in the United States and elsewhere, the people said.

BLOOMBERG

Mercedes

Mercedes-Benz Group is broadening its battery-powered lineup with a sport utility vehicle that will take on Tesla's Model Y in another step towards the carmaker's goal to go all-electric by the end of the decade.

The EQE SUV, unveiled on the eve of the Paris car show, will edge out the cheaper Model Y with 590 kilometres of driving range and start at around €70,000 (S$97,370) when sales begin late this year.

It's the fourth model to use Mercedes' dedicated EV platform, which also underpins the flagship EQS sedan.

BLOOMBERG